Biden decides to provide Ukraine with long-range JSOW munitions - White House

The United States is providing long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) ammunition as part of a newly announced aid package to Ukraine, as announced by US President Joe Biden, UNN reports, citing a statement released by the White House.

Details

"To enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munitions," Biden said in a statement.

For reference

The AGM-154 Joint Stand-off Weapon (JSOW), which was previously reported by the media as a possible aid, is, according to open sources, a cruise missile. However, experts saythat "the AGM-154 JSOW is not a missile, but a stealthy, precision-guided bomb with a total weight of about 500 kg.

