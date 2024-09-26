Biden decides to provide Ukraine with long-range JSOW munitions - White House

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Biden decides to provide Ukraine with long-range JSOW munitions - White House

Biden decides to provide Ukraine with long-range JSOW munitions - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that Ukraine will receive long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munitions. This is part of a new aid package to Ukraine worth about $8 billion.

The United States is providing long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) ammunition as part of a newly announced aid package to Ukraine, as announced by US President Joe Biden, UNN reports, citing a statement released by the White House.

Details

"To enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munitions," Biden said in a statement.

For reference

The AGM-154 Joint Stand-off Weapon (JSOW), which was previously reported by the media as a possible aid, is, according to open sources, a cruise missile. However, experts saythat "the AGM-154 JSOW is not a missile, but a stealthy, precision-guided bomb with a total weight of about 500 kg.

Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $8 billion26.09.24, 13:15 • 17801 view

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

