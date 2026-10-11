Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russia’s missile disposal center may have affected the Kremlin’s strategic programs - Defense Express

Ukrainian forces struck the Center for the Elimination of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles in the area of Syrovatikha, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia, overnight on October 9. Despite its name, the facility may have played an important role not only in disposing of old missiles, but also in supporting Russia's strategic missile arsenal and ensuring space programs. This is stated in an analysis by Defense Express, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enterprise was involved in the production chain for explosives and rocket fuel components. The center was established in 1991 on the basis of a military unit that had previously been engaged in the neutralization and dismantling of missiles.

In the 1990s, the facility disposed of intercontinental ballistic missiles that remained in Russia after the collapse of the USSR. In total, 448 missiles of the R-36 and UR-100N UTTKh types were eliminated there במסגרת international strategic arms reduction agreements.

How the center is connected to the "Satan" missiles and satellite programs

Later, the enterprise acquired additional functions, including maintaining the technical condition of R-36M missiles, known as "Satan" or RS-20 "Voevoda." According to estimates cited by Defense Express, as of 2024 Russia had 34 such missiles.

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In addition, the center was involved in the Dnipro program, which provided for converting intercontinental ballistic missiles into space launch vehicles. Although the program was officially closed in 2015, the enterprise continued to participate in supplying liquid-fuel components for other launch vehicles.

Analysts note that such technologies are significant for Russian satellite projects, including "Bureau-1440" and "Yamal," which are viewed as attempts to create their own satellite communications systems similar to Starlink.

Defense Express emphasizes that the strike on this facility is important given its possible role in Russia's rocket and space industry. At the same time, the extent of the enterprise's damage and the actual impact of the strike on Russian programs remain unknown.

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