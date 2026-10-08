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The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Omsk Oil Refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine — what is known about the plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1762 views

On October 8, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Omsk Oil Refinery in Russia. The plant processes more than 21 million tonnes of oil annually and supplies the Russian army.

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Omsk Oil Refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine — what is known about the plant

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the  Omsk Oil Refinery, located 2,500 km from Ukraine, reports UNN.

On October 8, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Omsk Oil Refinery in the russian federation 

- the statement reads.

We add

The General Staff noted that the Omsk Oil Refinery is the most powerful oil-processing enterprise in the russian federation. It can process more than 21 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant specializes in producing a wide range of fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products. 

The enterprise is involved in supplying the Russian occupying army.

The Omsk Oil Refinery had already been struck on July 6, 2026. At that time, Ukrainian soldiers struck the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil-processing unit, with a design capacity of 8.4 million tonnes of oil per year. 

The targeting of such facilities is Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the russian federation, the General Staff emphasized.

We remind you

Earlier, OSINT analysts reported the strike on the Omsk Oil Refinery. According to Ukrainian manufacturer Fire Point, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the plant using FP-1 attack UAVs.

According to the company, the Omsk Oil Refinery is located more than 2,500 km away. After the impact, a fire broke out at the enterprise.

Antonina Tumanova

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