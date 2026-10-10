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Defense Forces strike enemy command posts and an electronic warfare station — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Ukrainian troops struck Russian army facilities in several regions, including command posts, electronic warfare systems, a training center, and warehouses.

Defense Forces strike enemy command posts and an electronic warfare station — General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian army, including command posts of Russian occupation force units, an electronic warfare station, and a training center for sergeants of the aggressor country's army. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday and overnight on October 10, 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian army

- the statement said.

Thus, command posts of Russian occupation force units were struck near Peremozhne in Zaporizhzhia region and Dokuchaievsk in Donetsk region. An enemy electronic warfare station was struck near Trukhanove in Russia's Bryansk region.

Near Khorly in Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers struck a training center for sergeants of the aggressor country's army.

Facilities providing technical and logistical support to the Russian armed forces were also struck. Near Sukhodilsk in Luhansk region, a repair and restoration base was hit, while near Chystiakove in Donetsk region, a fuel and lubricants depot was struck.

Two more depots of materiel were struck near Rodynkove in Donetsk region and Borovenky in Luhansk region. The latter also stored engineering equipment.

Recall

Overnight on October 10, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck again the Samara linear production and dispatch station (LPDS).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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