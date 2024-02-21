Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber

The Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

"This time, I can say that the Su-35 pilot was lucky - he maneuvered out of the way and is no longer taking any risks. The Su-34 crew, on the other hand, joins our section "Eternal flight, brothers". I have good results of objective control, so that no one doubts! Oleshchuk wrote.

He added that "We will eat the Russian bear in small pieces.

The air force shot down 12 Shaheds, 1 X-59 missile and landed a Su-34 fighter-bomber