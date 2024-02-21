Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber
The Ukrainian Air Force commander said that they had shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, and that the pilot of the Su-35 was lucky to escape after maneuvering.
The Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.
"This time, I can say that the Su-35 pilot was lucky - he maneuvered out of the way and is no longer taking any risks. The Su-34 crew, on the other hand, joins our section "Eternal flight, brothers". I have good results of objective control, so that no one doubts!
He added that "We will eat the Russian bear in small pieces.
