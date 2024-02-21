Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102760 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158656 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255443 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175112 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 32925 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 38287 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 44698 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 42135 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 30482 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255444 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214543 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240140 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226708 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102766 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80277 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113894 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114744 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28770 views

The Ukrainian Air Force commander said that they had shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, and that the pilot of the Su-35 was lucky to escape after maneuvering.

The Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

"This time, I can say that the Su-35 pilot was lucky - he maneuvered out of the way and is no longer taking any risks. The Su-34 crew, on the other hand, joins our section   "Eternal flight, brothers". I have good results of objective control, so that no one doubts!

Oleshchuk wrote.

He added that "We will eat the Russian  bear in small pieces.

The air force shot down 12 Shaheds, 1 X-59 missile and landed a Su-34 fighter-bomber18.02.24, 08:41 • 33666 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk

