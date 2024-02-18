The air force shot down 12 Shaheds, 1 X-59 missile and landed a Su-34 fighter-bomber
During the russian air attack, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 12 Shahid drones, one X-59 missile, and one Su-34 fighter-bomber.
Overnight, the Air Force shot down 12 Shahed drones and one X-59 guided missile. Also, a Su-34 fighter-bomber was landed in the eastern direction. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
On the night of February 18, 2024, russian troops attempted an air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using a variety of missile and aircraft systems.
According to the information, the occupation forces attacked with 6 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 3 X-22 cruise missiles and an X-59 guided missile. In addition, they used 14 Shahed attack drones.
As a result of the successful defense, Ukrainian forces shot down 12 Shahed drones and one X-59 guided missile in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Dnipro regions.
Forces of the "East" Air Command landed another russian aircraft - a Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Eastern direction
