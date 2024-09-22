Ukrainian Armed Forces: russia loses 1500 troops in 24 hours, total losses - 642420

During the day, the invaders lost 1500 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/22/24:

- Personnel: 642420 (+1500).

- Tanks: 8768 (+22).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17222 (+52).

- Artillery systems: 18333 (+63).

- RSVP: 1195 (+2).

- Air defense means: 949.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 15628 (+67).

- Cruise missiles: 2595.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25023 (+57).

- Special equipment: 3144 (+19).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline: 50% of combat actions took place in 3 sectors - General Staff