Ukrainian Armed Forces: russia loses 1500 troops in 24 hours, total losses - 642420
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders lost 1,500 soldiers per day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 642420 people, as well as a significant amount of equipment and weapons.
During the day, the invaders lost 1500 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/22/24:
- Personnel: 642420 (+1500).
- Tanks: 8768 (+22).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17222 (+52).
- Artillery systems: 18333 (+63).
- RSVP: 1195 (+2).
- Air defense means: 949.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 15628 (+67).
- Cruise missiles: 2595.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25023 (+57).
- Special equipment: 3144 (+19).
Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual
There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline: 50% of combat actions took place in 3 sectors - General Staff21.09.24, 23:48 • 20186 views