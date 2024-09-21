There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline: 50% of combat actions took place in 3 sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline: 50% of combat actions took place in 3 sectors - General Staff

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline: 50% of combat actions took place in 3 sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20186 views

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline, more than 50% of which took place in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors. The occupants launched 2 missile strikes, 63 air strikes and engaged over 650 kamikaze drones.

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline. More than 50% of the total number of clashes took place in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Kurakhove directions.  This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the invaders launched two missile strikes against Ukraine, 63 air strikes, dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, more than 650 kamikaze drones were used to attack and nearly 3,400 shellings were carried out.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: the occupants unsuccessfully stormed twice in the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupianske: the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kotlyarivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Limansk sector: terrorists attacked 23 times near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Novosadove. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an assault by occupation forces towards Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk: the enemy attacked near Kalynivka, Mayske, Andriivka and Bila Hora. Ukrainian defense forces stopped 7 attacks, two more are ongoing.

In Toretsk: occupants stormed near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Four battles are currently underway.

In Pokrovske: the enemy attacked 25 times in the areas of Novotoretsk, Selidove, Novohrodivka, Krasny Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 24 attacks, but the battle is still ongoing near Selidove.

In Kurakhove: the aggressor made 20 attempts to break through near Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Hirnyk. Seven firefights are currently ongoing.

In Vremivske: the enemy attacked 5 times near Vuhledar, Katerynivka and Vodiane. At the moment, one attack is still ongoing.

In Orikhivske: invading troops stormed four times near Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 81, the enemy is active in three directions21.09.24, 18:59 • 20703 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

