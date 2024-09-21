There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline: 50% of combat actions took place in 3 sectors - General Staff

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline. More than 50% of the total number of clashes took place in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Kurakhove directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the invaders launched two missile strikes against Ukraine, 63 air strikes, dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, more than 650 kamikaze drones were used to attack and nearly 3,400 shellings were carried out.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: the occupants unsuccessfully stormed twice in the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupianske: the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kotlyarivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Limansk sector: terrorists attacked 23 times near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Novosadove. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an assault by occupation forces towards Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk: the enemy attacked near Kalynivka, Mayske, Andriivka and Bila Hora. Ukrainian defense forces stopped 7 attacks, two more are ongoing.

In Toretsk: occupants stormed near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Four battles are currently underway.

In Pokrovske: the enemy attacked 25 times in the areas of Novotoretsk, Selidove, Novohrodivka, Krasny Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 24 attacks, but the battle is still ongoing near Selidove.

In Kurakhove: the aggressor made 20 attempts to break through near Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Hirnyk. Seven firefights are currently ongoing.

In Vremivske: the enemy attacked 5 times near Vuhledar, Katerynivka and Vodiane. At the moment, one attack is still ongoing.

In Orikhivske: invading troops stormed four times near Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

