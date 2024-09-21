General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 81, the enemy is active in three directions

As of now, the number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 81. The enemy is active in the Liman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces five times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova, Novoselivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. One firefight is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Kupyansk and Kivsharivka with five guided aerial bombs.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Torske, Novosadove and Terny. Thirteen battles have ended, and one more is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Vyymka in the Siverskyi sector. One combat engagement was completed without success for the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled seven attacks by Russian proxies near Kalynivka, Mayske and Andriivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing. The occupiers' aviation struck Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyn and Stupochky with KABs and NARAs.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor tried to break into our defense eight times in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. The enemy is actively using aviation. He struck Toretsk, Bila Hora, Oleksandr-Kalynove with anti-aircraft gunships, and Druzhba and Dachne with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 10 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 13 times towards the settlements of Tsukurine, Hirnyk, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. Seven attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

Four hostile attacks took place in the Vremivsk sector near Katerynivka and Vuhledar. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol sector, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked in the area of Gulyaypol.

In the Orikhivsk sector, occupational forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times near Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

There were no major changes in other areas.

“The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to level villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have conducted twelve strikes with twenty anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory,” the General Staff added.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 123 hostile attacks took place, most intense fighting in the Kurakhove sector