General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 81, the enemy is active in three directions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106659 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111306 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147202 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140536 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188784 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178621 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38847 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96669 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67123 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40186 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57961 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188784 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205823 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194552 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145483 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145114 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140738 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157400 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 81, the enemy is active in three directions

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 81, the enemy is active in three directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20703 views

There were 81 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy is most active in the Liman, Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Ukrainian forces are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

As of now, the number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 81. The enemy is active in the Liman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces five times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova, Novoselivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. One firefight is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Kupyansk and Kivsharivka with five guided aerial bombs.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Torske, Novosadove and Terny. Thirteen battles have ended, and one more is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Vyymka in the Siverskyi sector. One combat engagement was completed without success for the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled seven attacks by Russian proxies near Kalynivka, Mayske and Andriivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing. The occupiers' aviation struck Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyn and Stupochky with KABs and NARAs.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor tried to break into our defense eight times in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. The enemy is actively using aviation. He struck Toretsk, Bila Hora, Oleksandr-Kalynove with anti-aircraft gunships, and Druzhba and Dachne with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 10 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 13 times towards the settlements of Tsukurine, Hirnyk, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. Seven attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

Four hostile attacks took place in the Vremivsk sector near Katerynivka and Vuhledar. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol sector, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked in the area of Gulyaypol.

In the Orikhivsk sector, occupational forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times near Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing. 

There were no major changes in other areas.

“The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to level villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have conducted twelve strikes with twenty anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory,” the General Staff added.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 123 hostile attacks took place, most intense fighting in the Kurakhove sector20.09.24, 17:28 • 16305 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising