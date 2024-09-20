General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 123 hostile attacks took place, most intense fighting in the Kurakhove sector

In the last day, 123 hostile attacks took place in the frontline. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector, where it conducted a third of all attacks. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, as of 16:00, reports UNN.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists are storming the positions of our troops near Vovchansk, two combat engagements are currently underway.

The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near the towns of Stepova, Novoselivka, Sinkivka and Lozova. Five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Terny and Zarichne. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight enemy attacks in this area, and three more engagements are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Northern sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near Vyymka.

With the support of attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

The enemy conducted six attacks in the Toretsk sector. Today, the aggressor is attacking near Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders are giving the enemy a decent fight back, three attacks have already been completed, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation conducted bombing attacks on Toretsk and Kleban-Byk.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have already made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selidove and Novohrodivka. The defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks, and five combat engagements are still ongoing.

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Kurakhove sector, where the invaders attacked our units 40 times. Russian troops attempted to advance near Tsukuryno, Zhelenyi Pershyi, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. Currently, 10 assaults are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops eight times near Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the village of Pyatikhatky was attacked by unguided aerial missiles. Moreover, enemy units unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

The General Staff added that the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region continues. Since the beginning of the day, enemy aircraft have carried out 21 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs on the territory of the Russian Federation.

