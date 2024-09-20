General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 123 hostile attacks took place, most intense fighting in the Kurakhove sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106620 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111282 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180175 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144415 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147192 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140534 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188770 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38769 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96605 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67032 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40080 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57881 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180187 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188773 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178612 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205813 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194542 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145480 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149544 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140732 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157394 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 123 hostile attacks took place, most intense fighting in the Kurakhove sector

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 123 hostile attacks took place, most intense fighting in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16306 views

Over the last day, 123 combat engagements took place, 40 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy attacked in various parts of the frontline, Ukrainian troops repelled most of the attacks, and the situation remains under control.

In the last day, 123 hostile attacks took place in the frontline. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector, where it conducted a third of all attacks. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, as of 16:00, reports UNN.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists are storming the positions of our troops near Vovchansk, two combat engagements are currently underway.

The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near the towns of Stepova, Novoselivka, Sinkivka and Lozova. Five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Terny and Zarichne. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight enemy attacks in this area, and three more engagements are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Northern sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near Vyymka.

With the support of attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

The enemy conducted six attacks in the Toretsk sector. Today, the aggressor is attacking near Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders are giving the enemy a decent fight back, three attacks have already been completed, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation conducted bombing attacks on Toretsk and Kleban-Byk.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have already made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selidove and Novohrodivka. The defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks, and five combat engagements are still ongoing.

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Kurakhove sector, where the invaders attacked our units 40 times. Russian troops attempted to advance near Tsukuryno, Zhelenyi Pershyi, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. Currently, 10 assaults are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops eight times near Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the village of Pyatikhatky was attacked by unguided aerial missiles. Moreover, enemy units unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

The General Staff added that the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region continues. Since the beginning of the day, enemy aircraft have carried out 21 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs on the territory of the Russian Federation. 

General Staff: 163 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove sector19.09.24, 23:54 • 21293 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising