Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed at least UAH 8 billion worth of Russian artillery in 9 months
Between January and October 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 10,373 occupiers' artillery systems worth at least $8 billion. This is equivalent to 144 enemy artillery brigades.
Details
The "blackest day" for the Russian army was September 22, when, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 81 enemy artillery systems.
The 1st artillery division consists of 18 artillery pieces, and an artillery brigade consists of 72 artillery pieces. Thus, within 9 months of this year, the Defense Forces destroyed 144 enemy artillery brigades.
According to the Defense Ministry, the cost of Russian equipment destroyed this year is at least $8 billion.
Thus, the enemy's self-propelled artillery systems, howitzers and cannons destroyed or disabled beyond repair are probably the most expensive scrap metal in the world
According to the Ministry of Defense, Russia's spending on the war, the seizure of foreign land, and the killing of Ukrainians could have been used to address internal social issues. For USD 8 billion, for example, the aggressor could have built 13 modern sports arenas or 18 healthcare facilities equipped with the best medical and diagnostic equipment.
