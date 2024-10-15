The enemy lost 1210 troops and 13 tanks over the day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the aggressor's losses over the day: 1210 soldiers, 13 tanks, 44 armored vehicles. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have reached 671,400 personnel and 8,988 tanks.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 10/15/24:
- Personnel: 671 400 (+1210).
- Tanks: 8988 (+13).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17939 (+44).
- Artillery systems: 19430 (+9).
- RSVP: 1231.
- Air defense means: 978.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 17019 (+10).
- Cruise missiles: 2620 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26654 (+32).
- Special equipment: 3441 (+4).
