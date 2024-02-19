Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft warned of a missile in the direction of Kanatove

The Air Force warned of an enemy missile in the direction of Kanatove, UNN reports.

Details

"Rocket to Kanatovo," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.

Previously

This afternoon, during a large-scale air raid in Ukraine, explosions were heard in two regions of the country. In particular, explosions were reported in Poltava and in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.

In addition, explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.