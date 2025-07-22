Ukrainian and French Foreign Ministers visited Kharkiv: discussed strengthening air defense to protect Kharkiv residents

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot visited Kharkiv during the second day of the French foreign minister's working visit to Ukraine. They discussed opportunities to strengthen air defense and protect Kharkiv residents from Russian terror, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

In Kharkiv, the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs saw with their own eyes the consequences of Russian terror. Andriy Sybiha noted that the Russians deliberately and purposefully launch criminal missile and drone strikes on residential areas and civilian objects in the city center, kill civilians, and continue their aggression.

Sybiha separately noted that Jean-Noël Barrot had previously become the first foreign minister to visit Sumy region, which is close to the front. He called today's visit of the French minister to Kharkiv an act of courage and true solidarity.

Ukraine and France to create a €200 million fund to support critical infrastructure - Svyrydenko

The minister reminded that Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire four months ago. Unfortunately, in response to all peace efforts by the US and other countries, Putin continued to intensify terror and killings. Therefore, the key task of the international community now is to put maximum pressure on Russia to force it to a truce and end the war.

It is very important for us to make such visits of foreign guests not only to the capital of Ukraine, but also to Kharkiv and other cities. Our partners see the realities of war and Russian terror. And our people see that Ukraine is not alone in this struggle, that we have the support of the international community – the minister noted.

Add

The heads of the Ukrainian and French diplomatic missions heard a briefing on the security situation and the priority needs of the military, and also discussed opportunities to strengthen air defense and protect Kharkiv residents from Russian terror.

In this context, the parties also considered opportunities to attract additional international support for the residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

Sybiha emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia and raise the price of war for the aggressor. According to him, the collective strength of Europe and the United States is capable of forcing Moscow to stop the terror, and a long-term truce will open the way to broader peace agreements.

Diplomats paid special attention to the needs of the region ahead of the next heating season and assistance in strengthening Ukrainian resilience.

Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov

Sybiha expressed deep gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in constant contact, to his colleague Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and to the entire French people for their significant contribution to Ukraine's resilience and common European security.

The visit to Kharkiv was also accompanied by a large number of foreign press, which helps to attract media attention to the situation in the city and show foreign audiences the priority needs.

The ministers expressed special gratitude to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv Regional State Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov for organizing the visit and their important work on the development of the city and region despite constant Russian attacks.

France and Ukraine unite efforts to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Energy