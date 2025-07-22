Ukrainian and French Foreign Ministers visited Kharkiv: discussed strengthening air defense to protect Kharkiv residents

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:59 PM • 2206 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 10363 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 16615 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 18260 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM • 17319 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
08:08 AM • 28308 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 54602 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
July 22, 06:19 AM • 94112 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
July 22, 06:15 AM • 45864 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 52661 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 75664 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 34429 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 72175 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 38476 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP10:41 AM • 37041 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 26971 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 73111 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 76537 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 94114 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 126200 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yorgos Lanthimos
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 148948 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 242448 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 256459 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 251708 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 250358 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Ukrainian and French Foreign Ministers visited Kharkiv: discussed strengthening air defense to protect Kharkiv residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1890 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot visited Kharkiv to discuss strengthening air defense and protecting the city from Russian terror. They saw firsthand the consequences of Russian strikes on civilian targets and discussed attracting additional international support for the region's residents.

Ukrainian and French Foreign Ministers visited Kharkiv: discussed strengthening air defense to protect Kharkiv residents

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot visited Kharkiv during the second day of the French foreign minister's working visit to Ukraine. They discussed opportunities to strengthen air defense and protect Kharkiv residents from Russian terror, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

In Kharkiv, the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs saw with their own eyes the consequences of Russian terror. Andriy Sybiha noted that the Russians deliberately and purposefully launch criminal missile and drone strikes on residential areas and civilian objects in the city center, kill civilians, and continue their aggression.

Sybiha separately noted that Jean-Noël Barrot had previously become the first foreign minister to visit Sumy region, which is close to the front. He called today's visit of the French minister to Kharkiv an act of courage and true solidarity.

Ukraine and France to create a €200 million fund to support critical infrastructure - Svyrydenko21.07.25, 17:36 • 2442 views

The minister reminded that Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire four months ago. Unfortunately, in response to all peace efforts by the US and other countries, Putin continued to intensify terror and killings. Therefore, the key task of the international community now is to put maximum pressure on Russia to force it to a truce and end the war.

It is very important for us to make such visits of foreign guests not only to the capital of Ukraine, but also to Kharkiv and other cities. Our partners see the realities of war and Russian terror. And our people see that Ukraine is not alone in this struggle, that we have the support of the international community 

– the minister noted.

Add

The heads of the Ukrainian and French diplomatic missions heard a briefing on the security situation and the priority needs of the military, and also discussed opportunities to strengthen air defense and protect Kharkiv residents from Russian terror.

In this context, the parties also considered opportunities to attract additional international support for the residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

Sybiha emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia and raise the price of war for the aggressor. According to him, the collective strength of Europe and the United States is capable of forcing Moscow to stop the terror, and a long-term truce will open the way to broader peace agreements.

Diplomats paid special attention to the needs of the region ahead of the next heating season and assistance in strengthening Ukrainian resilience.

Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov 05.06.25, 20:40 • 3321 view

Sybiha expressed deep gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in constant contact, to his colleague Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and to the entire French people for their significant contribution to Ukraine's resilience and common European security.

The visit to Kharkiv was also accompanied by a large number of foreign press, which helps to attract media attention to the situation in the city and show foreign audiences the priority needs.

The ministers expressed special gratitude to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv Regional State Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov for organizing the visit and their important work on the development of the city and region despite constant Russian attacks.

France and Ukraine unite efforts to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Energy22.07.25, 01:49 • 2934 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9