Ukraine and France to create a €200 million fund to support critical infrastructure - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot issues of weapons, finance, reconstruction, and sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

We had a substantive discussion — about weapons, finance, reconstruction, sanctions. Our French colleagues saw how Kyiv lives after the night attacks. And this greatly strengthens the conversation about drones, air defense, and fighter jets. They are needed right now. So one of the topics is increasing military aid and transitioning to joint production in Ukraine. - Svyrydenko emphasized.

Two important declarations were also signed:

On the creation of a new fund totaling 200 million euros to support critical infrastructure and the economy of Ukraine starting from 2026. The demand for the previous program exceeded the budget threefold, which indicates the active interest of Ukrainian and French businesses in joint projects.

On the preparation of an intergovernmental agreement on strategic areas of cooperation — in the defense, energy, digital, and critical minerals sectors. This involves not only investments but also technology exchange, cooperation, and expanding access to EU markets.

Separately, possibilities for financing the Ukrainian drone program in 2025 were discussed. This involves accelerating procurement and attracting additional sources of support.

Another topic is sanctions. France shared ideas for a more flexible mechanism for forming sanction packages, aimed at achieving specific goals within defined timelines.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot defense assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening air defense. The parties also discussed joint defense production, including the manufacture of drones in Ukraine.