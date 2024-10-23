Ukrainian ambulance, riddled with bullets from Russian invaders, is on tour in France
An ambulance destroyed by the Russian military in Ukraine is on display in French cities. The Ambulance Mitraillée France initiative is displaying the car with smashed windows on a square in Montpellier until October 25.
The ambulance is on display in Montpellier until Friday, October 25. It is one of 614 ambulances destroyed by Russian terrorists in Ukraine during the last years of the war.
The initiative of Ambulance Mitraillée France, which aims to draw the attention of ordinary French people to the horrors of war and Russian war crimes in Ukraine, demonstrates in French cities an ambulance that was shot by the Russian military in the Kharkiv region.
The bullet-riddled car, with its windows and windshield smashed out, is on display from Tuesday at the Place du Numéro d'Or in the Antigone district of Montpellier until Friday, October 25.
