Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down enemy drone over Dnipro region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces have shot down an enemy drone in the sky over the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.
"An enemy drone was shot down in the region by our defenders of the sky! I am grateful to our servicemen from the Vostok military group!" Lukashuk said.