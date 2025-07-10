Ukraine's reconstruction can follow the analogy of the "Marshall Plan" with the support of the USA and Europe - Kellogg

Ukraine's recovery can unite the West amid economic cooperation, as it was after World War II, particularly within the framework of the "Marshall Plan." This was stated by US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg at the international conference on Ukraine's recovery URC-2025, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the US and Europe have already faced the challenge of rebuilding countries from complete devastation after World War II. But the countries united and began long-term work, which became the key to further development.

We had a European reconstruction plan. We called it the Marshall Plan. And a stable Western Europe was very important for Americans as well. President Roosevelt invested in reconstruction efforts in the economies of Western European countries. This created an opportunity for the development of economic relations between the US and European countries, which still exist, these relations. The US and Europeans can continue to pursue such a policy in Ukraine as well - he emphasized.

Kellogg added that in this regard, the agreements on economic partnership and the investment fund for reconstruction, which were recently signed between the US and Ukraine, emphasize the partnership between the countries and this is "also a continuation of the Marshall Plan, which led to the strengthening of Europe decades ago."

He noted that France recently also "took certain actions to develop a growing partnership between Ukraine and Western Europe" and thanked the country for this.

Historically, we have seen countries that were destroyed by war become victims of external forces during reconstruction. We have seen how other countries misuse all countries that are completely destroyed by war in order to gain some benefit from this. When rebuilding a country from ruin, everything depends on the path the countries choose - he concluded.

