Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12620 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17245 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26769 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61569 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28678 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54038 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147679 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78931 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Ukraine's reconstruction can follow the analogy of the "Marshall Plan" with the support of the USA and Europe - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that Ukraine's recovery can unite the West through economic cooperation, as it was after World War II. Recent agreements on economic partnership and an investment fund between the US and Ukraine are a continuation of the "Marshall Plan."

Ukraine's reconstruction can follow the analogy of the "Marshall Plan" with the support of the USA and Europe - Kellogg

Ukraine's recovery can unite the West amid economic cooperation, as it was after World War II, particularly within the framework of the "Marshall Plan." This was stated by US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg at the international conference on Ukraine's recovery URC-2025, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the US and Europe have already faced the challenge of rebuilding countries from complete devastation after World War II. But the countries united and began long-term work, which became the key to further development.

We had a European reconstruction plan. We called it the Marshall Plan. And a stable Western Europe was very important for Americans as well. President Roosevelt invested in reconstruction efforts in the economies of Western European countries. This created an opportunity for the development of economic relations between the US and European countries, which still exist, these relations. The US and Europeans can continue to pursue such a policy in Ukraine as well 

- he emphasized.

Kellogg added that in this regard, the agreements on economic partnership and the investment fund for reconstruction, which were recently signed between the US and Ukraine, emphasize the partnership between the countries and this is "also a continuation of the Marshall Plan, which led to the strengthening of Europe decades ago."

He noted that France recently also "took certain actions to develop a growing partnership between Ukraine and Western Europe" and thanked the country for this.

Historically, we have seen countries that were destroyed by war become victims of external forces during reconstruction. We have seen how other countries misuse all countries that are completely destroyed by war in order to gain some benefit from this. When rebuilding a country from ruin, everything depends on the path the countries choose 

- he concluded.

"Marshall Plan" needed: Zelenskyy calls for clear strategy for Ukraine's reconstruction10.07.25, 14:09

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Keith Kellogg
France
Europe
United States
Ukraine
