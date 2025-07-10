"Marshall Plan" needed: Zelenskyy calls for clear strategy for Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear plan for the reconstruction of our state. A "Marshall Plan" style approach is necessary, Zelenskyy emphasized during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, UNN reports.

Details

We know what it takes to rebuild our lives. A systematic approach is needed. A coalition with clear leadership, countries and companies that can lead and bring others along. We need a clear reconstruction plan - Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy also mentioned how the "Marshall Plan" helped rebuild post-war Europe. Now such a model can help Ukraine.

Think about the role the "Marshall Plan" played in Europe, which enjoyed economic growth for many decades. We need a "Marshall Plan" style approach. And we must develop it together - the President reported.

The head of state emphasized that the reconstruction of Ukraine is also a path to modernizing European infrastructure.

The reconstruction of Ukraine is not only about our country. It is also about European countries, your companies. The way we rebuild the country can modernize your infrastructure and industry - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated the necessity of a "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine's reconstruction after the ceasefire. He highly praised President Zelenskyy and his team's actions.