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Ukraine’s national team defeated Belgium and reached the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the second consecutive time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Ukraine defeated Belgium 2–1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup. In the semifinals on September 26, their opponents will be China or Italy.

Ukraine’s national team defeated Belgium and reached the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the second consecutive time

Ukraine's tennis team defeated Belgium and reached the semifinals of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup for the second consecutive time. For a place in the final, the Ukrainian tennis players will face the winners of the tie between China and Italy, the NOC reported, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's women's tennis team is competing in the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup—the largest international team competition in women's tennis. The tournament is taking place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Before the start of the finals, the "blue-and-yellows" ranked third in the official world ranking of national teams. The squad registered for the tournament includes: Anhelina Kalinina, Elina Svitolina, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Katarina Zavatska.

In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian representatives faced opponents from Belgium.

Anhelina Kalinina was the first to take the court and, in a hard-fought three-set match, defeated Jana Otchypka—2:1 (6:7(6), 6:1, 6:1). In the next match, Elina Svitolina faced Greet Minnen. In an extremely tense contest, the Belgian tennis player celebrated victory—1:2 (7:6 (5), 4:6, 4:6). In the decisive doubles match, Ukraine was represented by Lyudmyla Kichenok and Anhelina Kalinina. Confidently defeating Magali Kempen and Lara Salden in two sets—2:0 (6:3, 6:3)—the Ukrainians secured victory for their team

—the statement said.

The final score of the tie was 2:1 in Ukraine's favor, allowing the representatives of the "blue-and-yellow" team to reach the semifinals for the second consecutive time.

For a place in the final, the Ukrainian tennis players will face the winners of the tie between China and Italy. The semifinal will take place on Saturday, September 26.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Setanta Sports Ukraine.

Previously

Spain's team became the second semifinalist of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup and will face the Czech Republic.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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2026 FIFA World Cup
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