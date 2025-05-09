Ukraine's foreign trade went into negative territory by $11.5 billion: what they traded and with whom

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-April this year amounted to $11.5 billion, which is 35.3% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, reports UNN.

In 4 months of 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover amounted to $38.1 billion. During January-April 2025, Ukraine imported goods worth $24.8 billion, and exported - $13.3 billion. At the same time, taxable imports reached $18.8 billion, or 76%.

Countries from which the most goods were imported to Ukraine:

China - $5.2 billion;

Poland - $2.3 billion;

Germany - $2.1 billion.

The most exported from Ukraine to:

Poland - $1.6 billion;

Turkey - $932 million;

Italy - $843 million.

In the total volume of goods imported in January-April 2025, 67% were the following categories of goods:

machinery, equipment and transport - $9.1 billion;

chemical industry products - $4.2 billion;

fuel and energy - $3.3 billion.

The top three goods exported from Ukraine included:

food products - $7.6 billion;

metals and articles thereof - $1.5 billion;

machinery, equipment and transport - $1.2 million.

In the first quarter of 2025, the deficit of foreign trade in goods of Ukraine increased by 43%, reaching $8.6 billion.