Ukraine's foreign trade went into negative territory by $11.5 billion: what they traded and with whom

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11821 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21542 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26967 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35435 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45900 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71965 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36111 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82768 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48558 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40311 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 31367 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60769 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51687 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 60680 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 64975 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 71965 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 65518 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82768 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 147872 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 168449 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 3330 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 4824 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 10309 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 52047 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 61135 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Ukraine's foreign trade went into negative territory by $11.5 billion: what they traded and with whom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5794 views

Imports to Ukraine reached $24.8 billion, exports - $13.3 billion. Most imported from China, exported to Poland, main goods - machines and food.

Ukraine's foreign trade went into negative territory by $11.5 billion: what they traded and with whom

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-April this year amounted to $11.5 billion, which is 35.3% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, reports UNN.

Details

In 4 months of 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover amounted to $38.1 billion. During January-April 2025, Ukraine imported goods worth $24.8 billion, and exported - $13.3 billion. At the same time, taxable imports reached $18.8 billion, or 76%.

Countries from which the most goods were imported to Ukraine:

  • China - $5.2 billion;
    • Poland - $2.3 billion;
      • Germany - $2.1 billion.

        The most exported from Ukraine to:

        • Poland - $1.6 billion;
          • Turkey - $932 million;
            • Italy - $843 million.

              In the total volume of goods imported in January-April 2025, 67% were the following categories of goods:

              • machinery, equipment and transport - $9.1 billion;
                • chemical industry products - $4.2 billion;
                  • fuel and energy - $3.3 billion.

                    The top three goods exported from Ukraine included:

                    • food products - $7.6 billion;
                      • metals and articles thereof - $1.5 billion;
                        • machinery, equipment and transport - $1.2 million.

                          Recall

                          In the first quarter of 2025, the deficit of foreign trade in goods of Ukraine increased by 43%, reaching $8.6 billion.

                          Julia Shramko

                          Julia Shramko

                          Economy
                          Italy
                          Germany
                          China
                          Turkey
                          Ukraine
                          Poland
                          Brent
                          $63.55
                          Bitcoin
                          $103,138.00
                          S&P 500
                          $5,662.02
                          Tesla
                          $300.83
                          Газ TTF
                          $34.65
                          Золото
                          $3,342.40
                          Ethereum
                          $2,304.80