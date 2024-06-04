Ukraine's Energy Support Fund already has more than 494 million euros - Shmygal

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine already has more than 494 million euros of listed and announced contributions. This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

We are increasing the volume of assistance. The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine already has more than 494 million euros of listed and announced contributions. We expect that there will be much more. In particular, Australia recently declared more than 1 12 million in contributions, while Sweden announced a contribution of 42 million euros., Shmygal said.

Details

According to him, Estonia will send Ukraine a whole power unit of a 200 MW thermal power plant.

We highly appreciate such solidarity of our partners and friends. We are also working on expanding imports from Europe to 2.2 GW, Shmygal said.

Addition

Shmygal stated that as a result of Russian strikes , Ukraine lost more than 9 kW of generation capacity. To restore and strengthen the energy system, the government has prepared a five-point strategy.