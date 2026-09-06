Ukraine’s defense industry is being prepared for a new phase of expansion — Defense Minister Khmara revealed the details

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with representatives of Ukrainian defense companies and associations. The parties discussed the needs of the front, new technologies, countering Russian threats, and opportunities to expand defense production. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Supporting Ukraine’s defense industry is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Defense. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara met with representatives of Ukrainian defense companies and associations and thanked the companies for their contribution to Ukraine’s defense capability. During the meeting, they discussed the needs of the front, new technologies and developments that could strengthen the Defense Forces, solutions for countering Russian threats, as well as opportunities to scale up Ukrainian production - the ministry said in a post.

Yevhenii Khmara emphasized that the Defense Ministry’s team would work to create predictable and clear rules for manufacturers. It is equally important for the ministry to continue direct dialogue with representatives of the defense industry.

The issue of exports was also discussed separately. The top priority remains unchanged: meeting the needs of the front. At the same time, the export of Ukrainian defense solutions could become a tool for developing the defense industry and attracting additional resources for Ukraine’s defense. Our task is to work together to create conditions for the development of a strong Ukrainian defense industry capable of scaling up production and providing the front with what it needs - Yevhenii Khmara said.

As a reminder

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine completed a review of the decisions on designating defense-industrial complex (DIC) enterprises as critically important—in order to confirm this status, they had to submit documents by August 10.