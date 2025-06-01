Ukraine's Air Defense neutralized 385 Russian attack weapons - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of June 1, the enemy directed 479 air attack weapons towards a number of regions of Ukraine. Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Zhytomyr region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia. The Air Force of Ukraine neutralized 385 targets.

On the night of June 1 (from 19.30 on May 31), the enemy attacked with 479 air attack weapons. The attack included 472 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicle imitators of various types. The weapons were directed from the directions: millerovo, shatalovo, kursk, orel, bryansk, primorsko-akhtarsk, russia.

The enemy also attacked with 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions. In addition, 4 air- and ground-based cruise missiles Kh-101, Iskander-K were launched.

Main directions of the air strike

Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Zhytomyr region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia.

As of 13.30, air defense destroyed 385 enemy air attack weapons.

210 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) and 3 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles in the east, south, north, west and center of the country. 213 were shot down by fire weapons, 172 were locationally lost/suppressed by EW.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

