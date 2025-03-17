Ukraine is responding and will continue to respond to Russian attacks until Putin ends the war - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks until Putin stops the war. In a week, Russia launched over 1020 drones at Ukraine.
Ukraine is responding to Russia's attacks and will continue to do so until Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stops the war. This was stated on Monday by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.
Russia continues to attack, Ukraine responds to the attacks and will respond until Putin stops the war
Addition
On the night of March 17, the Russian army launched strike drones on the territory of Ukraine. The capital and a number of regions reported the work of air defense systems.
In a week, Russian troops fired over 1,020 strike drones at Ukraine, continuing the terror of peaceful cities and communities. Massive attacks also included almost 1,360 guided aerial bombs and more than 10 missiles of various types.
In Russia on Sunday evening, they reported a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs on a number of regions.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on March 17 that in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, unknown drones attacked a fuel and energy complex.
