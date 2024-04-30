Ukraine welcomes delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border - MFA

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense welcomed the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to delimit the border between their countries. This is stated in a statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic agency, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of the interstate border on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. The delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of respect for state sovereignty, recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, peaceful settlement of disputes, renunciation of the use or threat of force is a prerequisite for normalizing relations between the countries and ensuring stability and security in the region. - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that in the context of Russia's aggressive policy and constant Russian threats to the Baltic States, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, the agreements on interstate borders are an additional and important factor of stability.

We hope for successful practical implementation of the agreements reached by the parties. Ukraine is interested in peace and stability in the South Caucasus. - the agency added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on April 23, Azerbaijan and Armenia began delimitation of the border . On the same day, they installed the first border pillar on their state border as part of the process of delimitation based on geodetic measurements.