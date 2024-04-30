Ukraine welcomes delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border - MFA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102359 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112277 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154888 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175067 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166124 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukraine welcomes delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border - MFA

Ukraine welcomes delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48000 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the beginning of the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, considering it a prerequisite for normalizing relations and ensuring regional stability and security.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense welcomed the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to delimit the border between their countries. This is stated in a statement  of the Ukrainian diplomatic agency, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of the interstate border on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. The delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of respect for state sovereignty, recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, peaceful settlement of disputes, renunciation of the use or threat of force is a prerequisite for normalizing relations between the countries and ensuring stability and security in the region.

- the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that in the context of Russia's aggressive policy and constant Russian threats to the Baltic States, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, the agreements on interstate borders are an additional and important factor of stability.

We hope for successful practical implementation of the agreements reached by the parties. Ukraine is interested in peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

- the agency added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on April 23, Azerbaijan and Armenia began delimitation of the border . On the same day, they installed the first border pillar on their state border as part of the process of delimitation based on geodetic measurements.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
black-seaBlack Sea
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising