Ukraine to build a system to block Russian broadcasting in border areas

A system for blocking Russian television and radio broadcasting will be built in the border areas of Ukraine. This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, UNN reports .

On March 5, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 152 million from the state budget reserve fund to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine to build a system for blocking the broadcast of hostile TV and radio channels in the border areas, - the statement said.

Details

The system will operate in nine regions: Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa.

It is noted that the implementation of the project will make it possible to oust the "Russian world" from the information space of Ukraine. The influence of Russian propaganda on the Ukrainian population will be reduced, and the level of information security in Ukraine will increase.

Recall

Russian invaders are intensifying measures of information and psychological influence on Ukrainians in occupation. Residents of the occupied Kherson region are being massively connected to Russian satellite television. Also in the occupied Donetsk region, the work of the occupation administrations is being transferred to their own software.