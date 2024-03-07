$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Ukraine to build a system to block Russian broadcasting in border areas

 21404 views

A system for blocking Russian broadcasting will be built in the border areas of Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions to reduce the influence of Russian propaganda and strengthen Ukraine's information security.

Ukraine to build a system to block Russian broadcasting in border areas

A system for blocking Russian television and radio broadcasting will be built in the border areas of Ukraine. This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, UNN reports .

On March 5, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 152 million from the state budget reserve fund to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine to build a system for blocking the broadcast of hostile TV and radio channels in the border areas,

- the statement said.

Details

The system will operate in nine regions: Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa.

It is noted that the implementation of the project will make it possible to oust the "Russian world" from the information space of Ukraine. The influence of Russian propaganda on the Ukrainian population will be reduced, and the level of information security in Ukraine will increase.

Recall

Russian invaders are intensifying measures of information and psychological influence on Ukrainians in occupation. Residents of the occupied Kherson region are being massively connected to Russian satellite television. Also in the occupied Donetsk region, the work of the occupation administrations is being transferred to their own software.

