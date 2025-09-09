Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms: weather forecast for September 9

On Tuesday, September 9, the weather in Ukraine will be quite warm. However, some areas may experience rain with thunderstorms. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, today will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western regions. Significant rain will fall in some parts of the Carpathians.

In the morning, fog is expected in some places in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.

Wind is easterly, north-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime air temperature will be +21…+26°C, in the southern regions it will warm up to +29°C, in the West of the country +18…+23°C is forecast.

In the capital and Kyiv region on September 9, it will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rain will fall in some places, and in the region - with thunderstorms during the day.

Wind is easterly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature in the Kyiv region during the day will be +21…+26°C. In Kyiv, the air will warm up to +24…+26°C during the day.

