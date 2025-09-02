$41.320.06
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
80%
749mm
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

September is the time to prepare the garden for winter: cleaning beds, applying fertilizers, and planting winter crops. It is also a period of active harvesting of fruits, berries, and vegetables.

Early autumn is a period of harvests that need to be collected in time, and also to prepare your garden for the cold season. UNN tells what needs to be done in the garden in September before the onset of cold weather.

Preparing the beds

In September, it is necessary to remove tops and weeds from the beds. It is also necessary to dig up the soil and add humus or compost. To enrich the soil, you can sow green manure (rye, mustard, phacelia).

Planting spring-flowering plants

September is an ideal time for planting most spring-flowering bulbs, such as daffodils, crocuses, hyacinths, and alliums. The best period for planting most bulbs is from September to October, while the soil is still warm.

Also in September-October (depending on the region), winter garlic is planted so that the cloves have time to take root before the frosts. Onion sets are also planted in September.

Reducing plant watering

Plants will need less water as the temperature and amount of sunlight they receive decrease, which means you can gradually reduce watering plants until the compost is almost dry between waterings.

Dividing plants

Also, September is a great time to divide plants, as plant division is most effective when plants are not in an active growth phase. Summer-flowering plants are divided in spring (March-May) or autumn (September-November), when the soil is dry enough to work.

Harvesting and seeds

In September, many popular fruits can be harvested, including apples, pears, plums, grapes, peaches, and nectarines, as well as berries such as blackberries, blueberries, and cranberries.

Also among what can be harvested in September:

  • potatoes, beets, carrots, onions, pumpkins, zucchini, cabbage;
    • beans and peas for grain;
      • parsley, dill, celery.

        Growing plants from seeds is a simple and inexpensive activity, as well as an opportunity to increase the number of plants in your garden for free.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

