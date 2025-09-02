Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September

Early autumn is a period of harvests that need to be collected in time, and also to prepare your garden for the cold season. UNN tells what needs to be done in the garden in September before the onset of cold weather.

Preparing the beds

In September, it is necessary to remove tops and weeds from the beds. It is also necessary to dig up the soil and add humus or compost. To enrich the soil, you can sow green manure (rye, mustard, phacelia).

Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchard

Planting spring-flowering plants

September is an ideal time for planting most spring-flowering bulbs, such as daffodils, crocuses, hyacinths, and alliums. The best period for planting most bulbs is from September to October, while the soil is still warm.

Also in September-October (depending on the region), winter garlic is planted so that the cloves have time to take root before the frosts. Onion sets are also planted in September.

10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August

Reducing plant watering

Plants will need less water as the temperature and amount of sunlight they receive decrease, which means you can gradually reduce watering plants until the compost is almost dry between waterings.

Dividing plants

Also, September is a great time to divide plants, as plant division is most effective when plants are not in an active growth phase. Summer-flowering plants are divided in spring (March-May) or autumn (September-November), when the soil is dry enough to work.

Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning

Harvesting and seeds

In September, many popular fruits can be harvested, including apples, pears, plums, grapes, peaches, and nectarines, as well as berries such as blackberries, blueberries, and cranberries.

Also among what can be harvested in September:

potatoes, beets, carrots, onions, pumpkins, zucchini, cabbage;

beans and peas for grain;

parsley, dill, celery.

Growing plants from seeds is a simple and inexpensive activity, as well as an opportunity to increase the number of plants in your garden for free.

How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon