Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for Saturday

On Saturday, October 4, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine during the day, except for the east, and in Odesa region, and in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in places significant rains with thunderstorms, and light rain in the northern part.

The wind will be predominantly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the east of the country during the day. The temperature during the day will be 12-17°, up to 20° in the east and south of the country. In the high-altitude Carpathians, rain, the temperature during the day will be 1-6° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Saturday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 14-16°.

