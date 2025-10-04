Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for Saturday

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
October 3, 04:00 PM • 27281 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 45389 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 53042 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 51650 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 32289 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 46434 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 33278 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20936 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20707 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16856 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.5m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Grossi discusses with Russia and Ukraine proposals for restoring external power supply to ZNPPOctober 3, 08:06 PM • 9714 views
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza StripOctober 3, 08:35 PM • 13602 views
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prisonOctober 3, 09:20 PM • 13751 views
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city12:38 AM • 9598 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 12852 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 29532 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 38950 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 53004 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 51617 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 46416 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gaza Strip
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 17504 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 27269 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 31903 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 34948 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 77805 views
Actual
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for Saturday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2672 views

On October 4, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, moderate rains in most of the territory, and significant rains with thunderstorms in some places in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. The daytime temperature will be 12-17°, in the east and south up to 20°.

Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for Saturday

On Saturday, October 4, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine during the day, except for the east, and in Odesa region, and in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in places significant rains with thunderstorms, and light rain in the northern part.

The wind will be predominantly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the east of the country during the day. The temperature during the day will be 12-17°, up to 20° in the east and south of the country. In the high-altitude Carpathians, rain, the temperature during the day will be 1-6° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Saturday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 14-16°.

World Animal Day and the beginning of World Space Week: what else is celebrated on October 404.10.25, 06:30 • 1376 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv