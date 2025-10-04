World Animal Day and the beginning of World Space Week: what else is celebrated on October 4

Today, October 4, marks World Animal Protection Day and the beginning of World Space Week – on this date, the USSR launched the world's first artificial Earth satellite, writes UNN.

World Animal Protection Day

On October 4, the world celebrates World Animal Day, designed to remind people about the rights and welfare of "our smaller brethren." The idea for this day belongs to the German writer Heinrich Zimmermann, who first organized the event in Berlin in 1925.

And in 1931, at an international congress in Florence, it was decided to celebrate it annually on October 4 – the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. In Ukraine, this date has been officially celebrated since 2000.

Despite numerous international agreements and laws on nature protection, three species of animals disappear from Earth every hour, and more than 70 species of flora and fauna disappear every day. This day is intended to remind humanity of its responsibility for preserving biodiversity and protecting those who cannot protect themselves.

Moose got stuck in a swamp in Rivne region: the animal was rescued and taken to Lviv

Day of the Veterinary Service in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Every year on October 4, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Veterinary Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is a professional holiday for people who care for animal health and at the same time protect public safety. Veterinarians of the Ministry of Internal Affairs control the epidemiological situation, prevent the spread of dangerous diseases, conduct sanitary inspections during special operations, and work in quarantine zones.

The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance: on this day, the memory of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is considered the patron saint of animals, is honored. In many countries around the world, charity events are held on this day, and shelters are helped.

World Space Week

On December 6, 1999, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the period from October 4 to October 10 as World Space Week. This time is intended to remind people of the importance of space research and technology for the development of humanity and the improvement of the quality of life.

The dates are symbolic: on October 4, 1957, the first artificial Earth satellite "Sputnik-1" was launched, and on October 10, 1967, the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space entered into force.

The idea of creating such an international week arose at the 3rd UN World Conference on Space. At that time, the Moroccan delegation proposed celebrating World Space Day on July 20 - the day of the American astronauts' landing on the Moon.

The proposal received support, but the date itself caused discussions, because, in the opinion of the USSR, the true beginning of the space era was the launch of the first satellite into orbit, which happened on October 4. With the support of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, India, Cuba, South Africa, and other countries, the UN General Assembly approved World Space Week from October 4 to 10.

Arc spacecraft: Inversion company announced a device that can deliver cargo anywhere in the world in an hour

Day of remembrance of the Apostle Quadratus of the Seventy

The holy Apostle Quadratus of the Seventy was the Bishop of Athens and Magnesia. He preached the Gospel in Athens and on the eastern coast of Thessaly, converting pagans to Christianity.

His sermons aroused hatred among the enemies of Christianity. Once, an enraged crowd tried to stone the apostle, but by God's providence, he remained unharmed. Then the saint was thrown into prison, where he died of hunger. His body was buried in Magnesia.

In 126, the Apostle Quadratus wrote an apology in defense of Christianity. Only fragments, cited by the historian Eusebius in the 4th century, have survived to our time. The apostle presented his work to Emperor Hadrian. It made such an impression that the ruler issued a decree: not to condemn Christians without proof of their guilt.

Woman leads Church of England for the first time in 1400 years