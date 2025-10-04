World Animal Day and the beginning of World Space Week: what else is celebrated on October 4

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
October 3, 04:00 PM • 27281 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 45389 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 53042 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 51650 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 32289 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 46434 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 33278 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20936 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20707 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16856 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.5m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Grossi discusses with Russia and Ukraine proposals for restoring external power supply to ZNPPOctober 3, 08:06 PM • 9714 views
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza StripOctober 3, 08:35 PM • 13602 views
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prisonOctober 3, 09:20 PM • 13751 views
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city12:38 AM • 9598 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 12852 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 29532 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 38950 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 53004 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 51617 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 46416 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gaza Strip
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 17504 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 27269 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 31903 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 34948 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 77805 views
Actual
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

World Animal Day and the beginning of World Space Week: what else is celebrated on October 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1376 views

Today marks World Animal Day, established in 1925, and the beginning of World Space Week, established by the UN in 1999. Also, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Veterinary Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

World Animal Day and the beginning of World Space Week: what else is celebrated on October 4

Today, October 4, marks World Animal Protection Day and the beginning of World Space Week – on this date, the USSR launched the world's first artificial Earth satellite, writes UNN.

World Animal Protection Day

On October 4, the world celebrates World Animal Day, designed to remind people about the rights and welfare of "our smaller brethren." The idea for this day belongs to the German writer Heinrich Zimmermann, who first organized the event in Berlin in 1925.

And in 1931, at an international congress in Florence, it was decided to celebrate it annually on October 4 – the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. In Ukraine, this date has been officially celebrated since 2000.

Despite numerous international agreements and laws on nature protection, three species of animals disappear from Earth every hour, and more than 70 species of flora and fauna disappear every day. This day is intended to remind humanity of its responsibility for preserving biodiversity and protecting those who cannot protect themselves.

Moose got stuck in a swamp in Rivne region: the animal was rescued and taken to Lviv01.10.25, 22:35 • 3725 views

Day of the Veterinary Service in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Every year on October 4, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Veterinary Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is a professional holiday for people who care for animal health and at the same time protect public safety. Veterinarians of the Ministry of Internal Affairs control the epidemiological situation, prevent the spread of dangerous diseases, conduct sanitary inspections during special operations, and work in quarantine zones.

The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance: on this day, the memory of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is considered the patron saint of animals, is honored. In many countries around the world, charity events are held on this day, and shelters are helped.

World Space Week

On December 6, 1999, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the period from October 4 to October 10 as World Space Week. This time is intended to remind people of the importance of space research and technology for the development of humanity and the improvement of the quality of life.

The dates are symbolic: on October 4, 1957, the first artificial Earth satellite "Sputnik-1" was launched, and on October 10, 1967, the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space entered into force.

The idea of creating such an international week arose at the 3rd UN World Conference on Space. At that time, the Moroccan delegation proposed celebrating World Space Day on July 20 - the day of the American astronauts' landing on the Moon.

The proposal received support, but the date itself caused discussions, because, in the opinion of the USSR, the true beginning of the space era was the launch of the first satellite into orbit, which happened on October 4. With the support of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, India, Cuba, South Africa, and other countries, the UN General Assembly approved World Space Week from October 4 to 10.

Arc spacecraft: Inversion company announced a device that can deliver cargo anywhere in the world in an hour02.10.25, 15:54 • 5296 views

Day of remembrance of the Apostle Quadratus of the Seventy

The holy Apostle Quadratus of the Seventy was the Bishop of Athens and Magnesia. He preached the Gospel in Athens and on the eastern coast of Thessaly, converting pagans to Christianity.

His sermons aroused hatred among the enemies of Christianity. Once, an enraged crowd tried to stone the apostle, but by God's providence, he remained unharmed. Then the saint was thrown into prison, where he died of hunger. His body was buried in Magnesia.

In 126, the Apostle Quadratus wrote an apology in defense of Christianity. Only fragments, cited by the historian Eusebius in the 4th century, have survived to our time. The apostle presented his work to Emperor Hadrian. It made such an impression that the ruler issued a decree: not to condemn Christians without proof of their guilt.

Woman leads Church of England for the first time in 1400 years03.10.25, 12:23 • 2842 views

Alona Utkina

Society
charity
Florence
United Nations
Ukraine
Berlin