Moose got stuck in a swamp in Rivne region: the animal was rescued and taken to Lviv

In Rivne region, mushroom pickers pulled a moose out of a swamp where it was stuck. The animal was taken to Lviv for examination, writes UNN with reference to the post of animal rights activist and chairman of the board of "Eco Zakhyst" Orest Zalypskyi.

A video began to spread on social networks, which shows how mushroom pickers in Rivne region pulled a moose out of a swamp and saved the animal's life.

Later, the Department of Ecology and "Eco Zakhyst" joined in helping the animal and delivered the moose to Lviv for examination.

Finally, we are going to Lviv! The moose under sedation is already in our car. Its condition is very serious, so we are flying - keep your fingers crossed - wrote Zalypskyi.

Orest thanked Mr. Dmytro, who did not pass by and "was not afraid, and independently dug out that not-so-small animal that got into trouble," thanks to which the moose received the opportunity to receive qualified help.

We are finally home. The moose is recovering from sedation. Despite the obviously serious condition due to the fact that it was in the forest for so long in the cold, humidity and in a lying position, we do not want to put up with this!! Its condition is critical, but we continue to fight! - added the animal rights activist later.

