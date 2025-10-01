$41.140.18
05:49 PM
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
03:19 PM
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

03:19 PM
October 1, 12:21 PM
Moose got stuck in a swamp in Rivne region: the animal was rescued and taken to Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

In Rivne region, mushroom pickers rescued a moose that was stuck in a swamp. The animal was taken to Lviv for examination, its condition is assessed as very serious.

Moose got stuck in a swamp in Rivne region: the animal was rescued and taken to Lviv

In Rivne region, mushroom pickers pulled a moose out of a swamp where it was stuck. The animal was taken to Lviv for examination, writes UNN with reference to the post of animal rights activist and chairman of the board of "Eco Zakhyst" Orest Zalypskyi.

A video began to spread on social networks, which shows how mushroom pickers in Rivne region pulled a moose out of a swamp and saved the animal's life.

Later, the Department of Ecology and "Eco Zakhyst" joined in helping the animal and delivered the moose to Lviv for examination.

Finally, we are going to Lviv! The moose under sedation is already in our car. Its condition is very serious, so we are flying - keep your fingers crossed 

- wrote Zalypskyi.

Orest thanked Mr. Dmytro, who did not pass by and "was not afraid, and independently dug out that not-so-small animal that got into trouble," thanks to which the moose received the opportunity to receive qualified help.

We are finally home. The moose is recovering from sedation. Despite the obviously serious condition due to the fact that it was in the forest for so long in the cold, humidity and in a lying position, we do not want to put up with this!! Its condition is critical, but we continue to fight! 

- added the animal rights activist later.

The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal center20.09.25, 18:13 • 14598 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Rivne Oblast
charity
Lviv