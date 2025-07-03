$41.810.01
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 4523 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 18618 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 30853 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 71486 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 45363 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 46491 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 38053 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 28767 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49992 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 177517 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine to be covered by heat up to +35 degrees, in the west it will be "balanced" by an atmospheric front - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 321 views

On Friday, July 4, most of Ukraine is expected to experience heat up to +28...+33 degrees, in places up to +35 degrees. In the west, the temperature will drop to +20...+25 degrees, with short-term thunderstorms.

Ukraine to be covered by heat up to +35 degrees, in the west it will be "balanced" by an atmospheric front - forecaster

Most of Ukraine will be covered by heat on Friday, July 4, sometimes echoing Western European temperatures, but in the west, the temperature will slightly decrease in some places due to an atmospheric front, which will also bring local rains, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Thursday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Friday in Ukraine promises to finally be hot. Well, "finally" - that's for those who were waiting for it. The heat is expected to be seasonal, +28...+33 degrees

- Didenko wrote.

According to her, it will be hotter in Odesa region, Mykolaiv region, part of Chernivtsi region, in some districts of Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions - +33...+35 degrees. "This is already echoing Western European temperatures," the meteorologist noted.

"For balance - in Volyn, Rivne region and sometimes in Lviv region, the air temperature will drop to +20...+25 degrees tomorrow," Didenko wrote.

"The atmospheric front on July 4 will move from the northwest, so it will cause short-term thunderstorms in the western, northern regions, plus Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. The rest of Ukraine will be dry and sunny," the meteorologist said.

In Kyiv on July 4, according to her, hot weather is expected with an air temperature of +30+32 degrees. Rain with thunderstorms in the capital is more likely in the afternoon or evening.

"Heat with a short-term sharp drop in degrees during rains, atmospheric pressure jumps, "stuffiness" of the air - all this can negatively affect well-being. Don't wear synthetics tomorrow, don't forget to take water with you in your bag, cover your head, it's good to have a handkerchief that can be moistened with water and placed on the back of your head, don't overdo it with air conditioners - in short, enjoy the heat carefully," Didenko advised.

Truck traffic restricted in Kyiv due to heat03.07.25, 13:20 • 769 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
