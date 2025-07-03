Ukraine to be covered by heat up to +35 degrees, in the west it will be "balanced" by an atmospheric front - forecaster

Most of Ukraine will be covered by heat on Friday, July 4, sometimes echoing Western European temperatures, but in the west, the temperature will slightly decrease in some places due to an atmospheric front, which will also bring local rains, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Thursday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Friday in Ukraine promises to finally be hot. Well, "finally" - that's for those who were waiting for it. The heat is expected to be seasonal, +28...+33 degrees - Didenko wrote.

According to her, it will be hotter in Odesa region, Mykolaiv region, part of Chernivtsi region, in some districts of Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions - +33...+35 degrees. "This is already echoing Western European temperatures," the meteorologist noted.

"For balance - in Volyn, Rivne region and sometimes in Lviv region, the air temperature will drop to +20...+25 degrees tomorrow," Didenko wrote.

"The atmospheric front on July 4 will move from the northwest, so it will cause short-term thunderstorms in the western, northern regions, plus Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. The rest of Ukraine will be dry and sunny," the meteorologist said.

In Kyiv on July 4, according to her, hot weather is expected with an air temperature of +30+32 degrees. Rain with thunderstorms in the capital is more likely in the afternoon or evening.

"Heat with a short-term sharp drop in degrees during rains, atmospheric pressure jumps, "stuffiness" of the air - all this can negatively affect well-being. Don't wear synthetics tomorrow, don't forget to take water with you in your bag, cover your head, it's good to have a handkerchief that can be moistened with water and placed on the back of your head, don't overdo it with air conditioners - in short, enjoy the heat carefully," Didenko advised.

