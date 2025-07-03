Truck traffic restricted in Kyiv due to heat 3 July 2025

Since July 3, temporary restrictions for freight transport have been in effect in the capital. This was reported by the patrol police of Kyiv, writes UNN.

Attention! Today, July 3, traffic restrictions for freight transport have been introduced in the capital. - the message says.

To preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from moving when air temperatures are +28 degrees Celsius or more. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.

Drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking lots in the road shoulders and near road service facilities. We will announce the lifting of the restriction on our Telegram channel - the police added.

Recall

On July 3, hot weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +33°C in the west and south. Short-term rains are possible in the east, no precipitation in Kyiv.

