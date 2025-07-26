Ukraine to allocate UAH 300 million to support universities in frontline regions - Zelenskyy

The Government of Ukraine will support higher education institutions in frontline regions and border cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"There is a government decision to support universities in frontline regions, in border cities: Sumy region, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv," the head of state noted.

He clarified that 300 million hryvnias would be allocated from the budget for these purposes.

Precisely for such difficult circumstances, for higher education institutions that preserve student communities, our student collectives, who teach despite everything - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, it is extremely important that Ukrainian educational centers are preserved.

"Karazin University, many others. We will continue to support you," the President summarized.

Recall

Recently, UNN reported which Ukrainian universities can boast the best reputation and how much contract education will cost.

Skovoroda Kharkiv Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv University - Lisova