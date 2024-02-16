Skovoroda Kharkiv Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv University - Lisova

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100981 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127339 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128948 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170506 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168756 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274546 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177679 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166980 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148703 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243466 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105827 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100671 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79381 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76047 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 88337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254209 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240126 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127339 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103489 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119812 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120241 views
Skovoroda Kharkiv Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv University - Lisova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26443 views

The Minister of Education of Ukraine has announced that Skovoroda Kharkiv Pedagogical University will remain independent and will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv National University.

Skovoroda Kharkiv National Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv National University. This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

It was decided not to merge Skovoroda University with Karazin University. It is important for us that a pedagogical university is a pedagogical university. It is important for us that it focuses on its sectoral specificity and does not dilute resources for training those specialists who can be trained by other universities

 ," said Lisovyi.

He added that a number of Kharkiv universities are absolutely unique and their existence is not subject to any revision.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has merged two research institutions and one educational institution with the country's leading universities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

