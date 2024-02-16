Skovoroda Kharkiv Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv University - Lisova
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Education of Ukraine has announced that Skovoroda Kharkiv Pedagogical University will remain independent and will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv National University.
Skovoroda Kharkiv National Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv National University. This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi during a briefing, UNN reports .
Details
It was decided not to merge Skovoroda University with Karazin University. It is important for us that a pedagogical university is a pedagogical university. It is important for us that it focuses on its sectoral specificity and does not dilute resources for training those specialists who can be trained by other universities
He added that a number of Kharkiv universities are absolutely unique and their existence is not subject to any revision.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has merged two research institutions and one educational institution with the country's leading universities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv.