Skovoroda Kharkiv Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv University - Lisova

Skovoroda Kharkiv National Pedagogical University will not be merged with Karazin Kharkiv National University. This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

It was decided not to merge Skovoroda University with Karazin University. It is important for us that a pedagogical university is a pedagogical university. It is important for us that it focuses on its sectoral specificity and does not dilute resources for training those specialists who can be trained by other universities ," said Lisovyi.

He added that a number of Kharkiv universities are absolutely unique and their existence is not subject to any revision.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has merged two research institutions and one educational institution with the country's leading universities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv.