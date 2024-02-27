$41.340.03
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on a security agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102612 views

Ukraine has started negotiations with Norway on a bilateral security agreement to formalize their security commitments to support Ukraine against Russian invasion.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva has begun negotiations with a Norwegian delegation on a bilateral security agreement, the press service of the Ukrainian president reports, UNN .

Details

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva began negotiations with Norway on a bilateral security agreement

said in a statement posted on the president's website on Monday.

It is noted that the Norwegian delegation was headed by the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway for Ukraine, Christian Sise.

The parties discussed the main structural elements and blocks of the agreement and agreed on a schedule for further work.

Norway is our key partner in Northern Europe, one of the leaders of the coalition of warplanes that has been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Therefore, it is important that today we have started the process of formalizing the security commitments of our states

Zhovkva emphasized.

"Unprecedented document": Zelenskyy tells what the security agreement with Germany provides for

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
G7
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
