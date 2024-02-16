ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Unprecedented document": Zelenskyy tells what the security agreement with Germany provides for

Kyiv

President Zelenskyy confirmed the signing of an agreement with German Chancellor Scholz on security and long-term German support for Ukraine, which includes more than $7 billion in cooperation this year.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the signing of an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, calling it an unprecedented document that provides for more than €7 billion in support from Germany this year alone, UNN reports.

Today, Olaf Scholz and I signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany. An unprecedented document that secures more than 7 billion euros of German support for Ukraine for this year

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to him, "these are weapons for which there are already specific contracts". "The agreement sets forth a clear position of Germany on sanctions against the aggressor, the tribunal, frozen assets," the President noted.

"The agreement also provides for a mechanism for emergency consultations in the event of a possible future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State thanked Germany and the entire German people for solidarity with our state and people, for all support and assistance.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

