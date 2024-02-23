Ukraine starts electricity trade with Hungary

From today, Ukraine is trading electricity with Hungary. Yesterday, Ukrenergo held joint auctions on the European JAO platform, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, on February 22, Ukrenergo held the first joint auctions for the allocation of access to interconnectors between Ukraine and Hungary on the European universal allocation platform JAO (Joint Allocation Office). This means that from today, Ukraine has started to carry out commercial exchange of electricity in accordance with European rules with another EU country," Ukrenergo noted.

Today, exports are carried out in the morning and later during the day to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and at night from Moldova, the company added.

It is also stated that yesterday the Polish power system operator, at the request of Ukrenergo, provided emergency assistance by purchasing surplus Ukrainian electricity.

"Electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure power supply to all legal and household consumers. No deficit in the power system is expected," the statement said.

And due to the significant warming, the level of electricity consumption continues to decline, Ukrenergo said.

A main power line was damaged in the central region. There are no power outages.

In Sumy region, 5 settlements were cut off from electricity supply due to another shelling from the Russian border and damage to the power company's networks.

In total, 363 settlements were left without power in the morning due to the fighting and other reasons.

Due to weather conditions, 6 settlements in Chernihiv region were cut off from electricity in the morning.

Ukraine transferred surplus electricity to Poland, ZNPP remains on one power line - Energy Ministry