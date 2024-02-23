Ukraine starts electricity trade with Hungary

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45084 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 178543 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104394 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 355986 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288768 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209093 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242241 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254160 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160323 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372735 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101801 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 178541 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355985 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288768 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 4158 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31091 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51702 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38094 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108630 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine starts electricity trade with Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39683 views

Ukraine has started commercial electricity exchange with Hungary in accordance with European rules after Ukrenergo held the first joint auctions for access to interconnectors between the two countries on the European JAO platform.

Ukraine starts electricity trade with Hungary

From today, Ukraine is trading electricity with Hungary. Yesterday, Ukrenergo held joint auctions on the European JAO platform, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, on February 22, Ukrenergo held the first joint auctions for the allocation of access to interconnectors between Ukraine and Hungary on the European universal allocation platform JAO (Joint Allocation Office). This means that from today, Ukraine has started to carry out commercial exchange of electricity in accordance with European rules with another EU country," Ukrenergo noted.

Today, exports are carried out in the morning and later during the day to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and at night from Moldova, the company added.

It is also stated that yesterday the Polish power system operator, at the request of Ukrenergo, provided emergency assistance by purchasing surplus Ukrainian electricity.

"Electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure power supply to all legal and household consumers. No deficit in the power system is expected," the statement said.

And due to the significant warming, the level of electricity consumption continues to decline, Ukrenergo said.

A main power line was damaged in the central region. There are no power outages.

In Sumy region, 5 settlements were cut off from electricity supply due to another shelling from the Russian border and damage to the power company's networks.

In total, 363 settlements were left without power in the morning due to the fighting and other reasons.

Due to weather conditions, 6 settlements in Chernihiv region were cut off from electricity in the morning. 

Ukraine transferred surplus electricity to Poland, ZNPP remains on one power line - Energy Ministry23.02.24, 10:03 • 27163 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Ukrenergo
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Chernihiv
Sums
Poland
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08