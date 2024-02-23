Ukraine transferred surplus electricity to Poland, ZNPP remains on one power line - Energy Ministry

Ukraine has recorded a surplus of electricity - the surplus was transferred to Poland, the Energy Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday afternoon, the Ukrainian energy system experienced a surplus due to excess electricity generation by solar power plants. At the request of NPC Ukrenergo, the surplus was transferred to Poland. The total amount of electricity transmitted was 1440 MWh (from 11:00 to 16:00)," the statement said.

The company's own generation is said to be sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial electricity imports and exports are also planned.

A unit and a building of the TPP are undergoing current repairs, while one power unit of the thermal power plant has been returned to operation after a short-term repair. There are 11 units of TPP generating equipment in reserve, which will be used if necessary, the Ministry of Energy said.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the statement said.

Shelling

A 330 kV high-voltage line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was de-energized as a result of hostilities, and will be restored under safe conditions.

"Repair work is underway on the 330 kV high-voltage line that supplies Zaporizhzhia NPP. ZNPP remains on one power line," the statement said.

Networks status

Due to technical reasons, equipment at the 330 kV substation of NPC Ukrenergo was shut down in Mykolaiv region. All consumers are connected.

ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased to 15.58 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1018 MWh. Exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are also planned - up to 2793 MWh.