Greenland's PM ready for talks with Trump, who wants to control the island

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede is ready to hold talks with Donald Trump. The main topic of conversation will be the desire of the newly elected US president to establish control over the island. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Speaking to reporters, Muthe Egede said he was ready to talk to US President-elect Donald Trump, who said he wanted to control Greenland.

At the same time , the official emphasized that Greenland is seeking independence.

This is something that everyone should respect. But this does not mean that we are severing all ties, all cooperation and all relations with Denmark - added the Prime Minister of Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who also spoke at the press conference, said on Thursday that she had asked for a meeting with Trump but did not expect it to happen before his inauguration.

Greenland, home to 57,000 people, was a Danish colony until 1953, but is now a self-governing Danish territory. In 2009, it gained the right to independence through a vote.

US President-elect Donald Trump is serious about acquiring Greenland from Denmark after his inauguration on January 20. He is considering using diplomatic and economic pressure to expand US influence.