Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12892 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138263 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122405 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130446 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131095 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165823 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109784 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159941 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Greenland's PM ready for talks with Trump, who wants to control the island

Greenland's PM ready for talks with Trump, who wants to control the island

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30599 views

Mute Egede has agreed to discuss with the newly elected US president his desire to establish control over Greenland. The island, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark, seeks independence but is ready for dialogue.

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede is ready to hold talks with Donald Trump. The main topic of conversation will be the desire of the newly elected US president to establish control over the island. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking to reporters, Muthe Egede said he was ready to talk to US President-elect Donald Trump, who said he wanted to control Greenland.

Image

At the same time , the official emphasized that Greenland is seeking independence. 

This is something that everyone should respect. But this does not mean that we are severing all ties, all cooperation and all relations with Denmark

- added the Prime Minister of Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who also spoke at the press conference, said on Thursday that she had asked for a meeting with Trump but did not expect it to happen before his inauguration.

Image

Greenland, home to 57,000 people, was a Danish colony until 1953, but is now a self-governing Danish territory. In 2009, it gained the right to independence through a vote.

Recall

US President-elect Donald Trump is serious about acquiring Greenland from Denmark after his inauguration on January 20. He is considering using diplomatic and economic pressure to expand US influence.

