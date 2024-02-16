Ukraine returns bodies of 58 more fallen defenders

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103104 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130436 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131116 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172504 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170028 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276985 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178004 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245449 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102719 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93641 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90664 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100476 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44871 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230649 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241909 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10946 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104234 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120500 views
Actual
Ukraine returns bodies of 58 more fallen defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24800 views

The bodies of 58 more Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with russia were returned to Ukraine thanks to the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities and the International Red Cross.

The bodies of 58 more soldiers of the Defense Forces who died in the war against russia were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports .

Details

Another repatriation event took place, as a result of which 58 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine

- said the Coordination Center.

It is noted that the fallen defenders of Ukraine were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center at the SBU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Military Command), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

In addition, the Coordination Center expressed gratitude to for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the transportation of repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions for transfer to law enforcement officials and forensic experts to identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies of our Defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial

- the Coordination Center summarized.

Despite the incident with the IL-76: Ukraine continues negotiations on exchange of prisoners - Yusov29.01.24, 13:32 • 24927 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising