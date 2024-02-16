Ukraine returns bodies of 58 more fallen defenders

The bodies of 58 more soldiers of the Defense Forces who died in the war against russia were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports .

Another repatriation event took place, as a result of which 58 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine - said the Coordination Center.

It is noted that the fallen defenders of Ukraine were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center at the SBU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Military Command), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

In addition, the Coordination Center expressed gratitude to for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the transportation of repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions for transfer to law enforcement officials and forensic experts to identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies of our Defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial - the Coordination Center summarized.

