Despite the incident with the IL-76: Ukraine continues negotiations on exchange of prisoners - Yusov

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 40386 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112550 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119019 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161349 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166713 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234755 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 85880 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 66843 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 43823 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 79632 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 37507 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232110 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112550 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92404 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96493 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116072 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116816 views
Despite the incident with the IL-76: Ukraine continues negotiations on exchange of prisoners - Yusov

Despite the incident with the IL-76: Ukraine continues negotiations on exchange of prisoners - Yusov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24925 views

Despite russia's claims of an Il-76 crash, Ukraine continues negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war and expects successful results, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Despite russia's statements against the backdrop of the Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine continues negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war and expects successful results. This was stated in a commentary to Suspilne by the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, there is not much new information about the IL-76 incident, but new data is constantly emerging. 

We don't have any information that would tell us anything significant right now, but new data is emerging that helps us investigate further. So far, I can only say this. The Coordination Center has confirmed that the lists provided by russia have been verified, and that they are indeed Ukrainian prisoners

- Yusov said.

Budanov said that preparations are underway for the exchange of prisoners of war, which may take place in the near future27.01.24, 21:08 • 32121 view

He emphasized that is not about the lists published by russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan.

In general, russian official negotiators, referring to those lists, confirmed that this is exactly the case, that these are the people being verified. For our part, we confirm that these are Ukrainian prisoners who were submitted for exchange. Negotiations are ongoing, we expect the exchange

- summarized Andriy Yusov.

Recall

According to russian reports, on January 24, an Il-76 used to transport military equipment and troops crashed in the Belgorod region of russia. Moscow then claimed that the plane was carrying prisoners of war and that russia canceled further exchanges.

It was supposed to be one of the largest during the war: Yusov on the disrupted prisoner exchange on January 2426.01.24, 12:33 • 36607 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising