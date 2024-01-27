Budanov said that preparations are underway for the exchange of prisoners of war, which may take place in the near future

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 28762 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110314 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117523 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262114 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176051 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166681 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148528 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233269 views

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 76450 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 76499 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 56561 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 32244 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 68569 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218860 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244380 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230751 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110315 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88015 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92699 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115533 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116312 views
Budanov said that preparations are underway for the exchange of prisoners of war, which may take place in the near future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32121 views

Ukraine is preparing for the exchange of prisoners of war, although the details of the crash of the russian plane, which the russians claimed was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, remain unclear.

Ukraine continues to work on preparing the next exchange of prisoners of war, which may take place in the near future. Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Everything that can be done, we will do. I am sure that the exchange will take place in the near future. And what happened with this episode - we will find out in time

- Budanov said.

Details

He added that neither side can answer what happened to the Il-76 plane that crashed in Russia and which, according to the russians, was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.

russia's position is clear - to blame Ukraine for everything, despite the fact that there are a number of facts that are incomprehensible for such a position. First of all, they did not show the fields covered with corpses, as they should have done in order to blame Ukraine as much as possible, but even this is not available. That is, the situation is quite unclear to the end

- Budanov said.

Recall

According to russian reports, on January 24, an Il-76, which is used to transport military equipment and troops, crashed in the belgorod region of russia. Afterwards, they claimed that the plane was carrying prisoners of war, and because of this, russia canceled further exchanges.

It was supposed to be one of the largest during the war: Yusov on the disrupted prisoner exchange on January 2426.01.24, 12:33 • 36607 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

