Budanov said that preparations are underway for the exchange of prisoners of war, which may take place in the near future

Ukraine continues to work on preparing the next exchange of prisoners of war, which may take place in the near future. Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Everything that can be done, we will do. I am sure that the exchange will take place in the near future. And what happened with this episode - we will find out in time - Budanov said.

Details

He added that neither side can answer what happened to the Il-76 plane that crashed in Russia and which, according to the russians, was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.

russia's position is clear - to blame Ukraine for everything, despite the fact that there are a number of facts that are incomprehensible for such a position. First of all, they did not show the fields covered with corpses, as they should have done in order to blame Ukraine as much as possible, but even this is not available. That is, the situation is quite unclear to the end - Budanov said.

Recall

According to russian reports, on January 24, an Il-76, which is used to transport military equipment and troops, crashed in the belgorod region of russia. Afterwards, they claimed that the plane was carrying prisoners of war, and because of this, russia canceled further exchanges.

It was supposed to be one of the largest during the war: Yusov on the disrupted prisoner exchange on January 24