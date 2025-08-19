1,000 bodies of fallen returned to Ukraine: among them 5 military personnel who died in captivity

Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,000 fallen, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, including 5 military personnel who died in captivity, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, repatriation measures took place within the framework of previous agreements. 1,000 bodies have been returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Unfortunately, among the repatriated are 5 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity. They were on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners for exchange according to agreements in Istanbul during the second round of negotiations," the report says.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized: "The Russian side continues to drag out time and does not fulfill its obligations. Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and seriously wounded captives and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens."

"Among those returned today "on the shield" are also Defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk directions," the Coordination Headquarters noted.

In the near future, as noted, investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

