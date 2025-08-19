$41.260.08
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
1,000 bodies of fallen returned to Ukraine: among them 5 military personnel who died in captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers as a result of repatriation efforts. Among them are 5 bodies of servicemen who died in captivity, and Defenders from various directions.

1,000 bodies of fallen returned to Ukraine: among them 5 military personnel who died in captivity

Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,000 fallen, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, including 5 military personnel who died in captivity, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, repatriation measures took place within the framework of previous agreements. 1,000 bodies have been returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Unfortunately, among the repatriated are 5 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity. They were on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners for exchange according to agreements in Istanbul during the second round of negotiations," the report says.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized: "The Russian side continues to drag out time and does not fulfill its obligations. Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and seriously wounded captives and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens."

"Among those returned today "on the shield" are also Defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk directions," the Coordination Headquarters noted.

In the near future, as noted, investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine