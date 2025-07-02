Ukraine returned two bodies transferred to Russia with Russian Armed Forces dog tags: relatives warned about Russian attempts to conceal

Among the bodies of those killed transferred to Ukraine by Russia, two bodies with Russian military dog tags were found; they were returned to the Russian side, and the families of the Russian military personnel were contacted for possible confirmation, as Russia may conceal repatriation in an attempt to reduce compensation payments, said Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"During recent procedures for the repatriation of bodies of the deceased, our experts found two bodies with personal military dog tags of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The dog tag numbers are: dog tag No. AB 846408; dog tag No. AB 449638," Klymenko wrote.

The Ukrainian side, according to the minister, conducted the necessary checks, examinations, and expert appraisals. "The Ukrainian side returned these two bodies to the Russian side as part of the official procedure," he noted.

Currently, he said, there is no confirmation that the Russian side has properly notified the relatives of these deceased that the bodies have been returned to Russian territory.

"Therefore, we appeal directly to the families of Russian servicemen who recognized the above-mentioned military dog tag numbers and have not yet received the body of their loved one. Before transferring the bodies, we took DNA samples. If you have reason to believe that one of the deceased is your relative, we advise you to immediately contact the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)," the Minister of Internal Affairs wrote.

"After that, we will be able to officially confirm that this particular body was on the territory of Ukraine and was transferred to the Russian side," Klymenko stated.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, "according to available information, the Russian authorities are trying to reduce the amount of compensation payments to the families of the deceased." "Therefore, the Russian side may conceal the facts of repatriation of the bodies of the deceased or even dispose of the bodies. We do not need the bodies of Russian military personnel," Klymenko noted.

He emphasized: Ukraine will continue to conduct thorough checks and examinations and return the bodies of killed Russians back to the Russian side. "Solely for humanitarian reasons, we advise the relatives of deceased Russians not to try to seek confirmation about their relatives in Ukraine, but to contact the International Commission on Missing Persons and Russian official institutions," Klymenko noted.

