Ukraine repels a massive attack: more than 70 Shahed drones are shot down
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed drones and 2 X-59/69 missiles. Air defense shot down 71 drones, and another 6 were lost to electronic warfare. Air defense was operating in 10 regions.
Last night, the enemy launched 80 Shahed UAVs and two X59/69 guided missiles at Ukraine. More than 70 were shot down. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on the night of September 22, 2024, the enemy struck with two X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Luhansk region and launched 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs from Yeysk and Kursk, Russia.
"The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire
As a result of the air battle, 71 attack UAVs were shot down, and six more drones were lost locally as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures. Air defense was conducted in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.
