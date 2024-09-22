Ukraine repels a massive attack: more than 70 Shahed drones are shot down

Last night, the enemy launched 80 Shahed UAVs and two X59/69 guided missiles at Ukraine. More than 70 were shot down. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of September 22, 2024, the enemy struck with two X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Luhansk region and launched 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs from Yeysk and Kursk, Russia.

"The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire

As a result of the air battle, 71 attack UAVs were shot down, and six more drones were lost locally as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures. Air defense was conducted in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Mykolaiv region under fire: car damaged, no casualties