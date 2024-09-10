Mykolaiv region under fire: car damaged, no casualties

The aggressor continues to shell Mykolaiv region, which resulted in the damage of a car in the region over the past day. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to district military administrations, several attacks were recorded in Mykolaiv region on September 9. At 09:35, the enemy sent FPV drones to the city of Ochakiv, and at 10:25, they fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community, damaging a car, but no one was injured.

Later that day, at 16:05, the occupiers attacked again with FPV drones, and at 20:00 they fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

Today, at 06:02, Kutsurubska community came under artillery fire again, the consequences are being clarified.

