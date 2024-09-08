Russian strike on hotel in Mykolayivka: bodies of two men recovered from rubble

The bodies of two men have been recovered from the rubble of a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, which was hit by Russian Federation. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 7, 2024, at about 22:00, enemy troops attacked the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, using FAB-250 bombs from the UMPK.

It is reported that a local hotel was hit by a munition, destroying a building where civilians were staying at the time.

"The bodies of two men aged 33 and 42, who had come to the village to sterilize stray animals, have been unblocked from the rubble," the statement said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Three people were killedand six were wounded in hostile attacks on Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka.