Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the European Union, of which €4.1 billion came as part of the ERA Loans mechanism from the profits of frozen Russian assets. Another €1.8 billion was allocated within the framework of the Ukraine Facility, which confirms Ukraine's movement along the path of reforms and European integration.

Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine has received €5.9 billion from the European Union within the framework of the ERA mechanism and the Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Thursday on social media, UNN reports.

Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the European Union

- Svyrydenko wrote and listed:
  • €4.1 billion under the ERA Loans mechanism — the final tranche under the €18 billion program, financed from the profits of frozen Russian assets. This is an example of how Russia is beginning to pay for its crimes. And at the same time — a signal of European solidarity and determination to support our ability to stand firm;
    • €1.8 billion — under the Ukraine Facility. This is confirmation that Ukraine is confidently moving along the path of reforms and European integration.

      "Both decisions are the result of strategic partnership and trust between Ukraine and the European Union. I am grateful to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Mart Kos for their leadership and unwavering support for Ukraine," the Prime Minister stated.

      According to her, "this helps us maintain macro-financial stability even in the face of the challenges of war — the largest in Europe since the Second World War."

      "These funds are about saved lives, restored infrastructure, strengthened economy. This means that we can direct more internal resources to the main thing — defense. Europe stands with Ukraine. The aggressor will definitely pay. Justice will prevail," she emphasized.

      Julia Shramko

